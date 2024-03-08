Diego Armando Maradona He had an ally in Guillermo Coppola, his controversial manager, in the nineties. That relationship is part of the plot of Coppola, the representative, series that captures the spirit of that decade, where the man behind one of the best footballers in the world is, without a doubt, also one of its most emblematic protagonists. It is a comedy-drama made up of six episodes of 45 minutes each and whose premiere date was confirmed for March 15 on Star+.

The plot, in a humorous way, follows in the footsteps ofCoppolawhile dealing with the consequences of the actions of Diego Armando Maradona, from the glorious moments at the peak of his career to his subsequent decline. With a touch of nostalgia for the era and the iconic characters that defined it, the series invites both those who lived through the 90s and new generations to immerse themselves in an unforgettable era of sports and pop culture.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Solo Leveling', chapter 9: release date, times and where to watch the anime ONLINE

Coppola, as manager of one of the most famous soccer players in the world, tries to reconcile his hectic private life with a full-time job that leads him to deal with the unusual consequences of the actions of his client, whose sporting zenith is quickly followed by a period of frank decline. The series was written by Emanuel Diez. The protagonist will be represented by Juan Minujin (Guillermo Coppola) and Santiago Bande (Guillermo Coppola young).

How was the Coppola – Maradona relationship?

Guillermo Coppola and Diego Armando Maradona were inseparable for many years. The representative and the footballer lived at the peak of fame, power and also the extravagance of parties, luxuries and, of course, excesses. Precisely, the 75-year-old Argentine businessman He has just recalled an anecdote, considered, in his words, as peculiar and absurd, that he experienced on the famous '10's' birthday.

“We always celebrate life, sometimes in an exaggerated waybecause everything has to have a limit. We celebrated and celebrated. In Napoli we lived opposite the most important party hall in the place.We prepare the birthday with Claudia. All Napoli invited. We went to wait for the guests and the family crossed first. Doña Tota, Don Diego, her sister… We were like 12 or so,” she explained in an interview with Olé.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Without wanting to want': who is Pablo Cruz, the actor who will play Chespirito in the biopic?

“The party was prepared for 150 people and we ended up celebrating alone. What happened? The guests couldn't arrive due to the number of people who crowded at the door.It was a demonstration of thousands of people and we ate everything ourselves“he added, laughing.

#Diego #Maradona #announce #series #inspired #life #Coppola #controversial #manager #premiere