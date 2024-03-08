Parties | Yle's party survey: The support of basic Finns clearly fell, the center is on the rise

The order of the three leading parties remained the same.

Coalition remained the most popular party in Yle published on Friday in support measurement Despite the decrease of 0.8 percentage points. The support of basic Finns decreased by two percentage points compared to February.

The support of the coalition is now 21.6 percent and the second Sdp's 19.8 percent. Sdp's support decreased by 0.6 percentage points. Basic Finns continues to be the third most popular party with 18 percent support.

The support of the center, on the other hand, rose by 1.4 percentage points to 12.2 percent.

The Economic Research survey was conducted from February 12 to March 5. and it was answered by 2,428 people, of whom 1,828 stated their party position. The margin of error of the survey is at most 2.0 percentage points in one direction.