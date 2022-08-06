Without a doubt, the decision has taken his followers by surprise. Diego Armando Maradona, who died in November 2022, may be the protagonist of football, after a legal dispute with his image rights ended.

It turns out that the Argentine justice system resolved the problem of Maradona, who due to his image rights had to be removed from the Fifa 21 video game.

In the first instance, the figure of Maradona had to be removed from the video game, as the court decided so and communicated it to EA Sports to withdraw the “card” of the former player.



It is noted that Room I of the Federal Civil and Commercial Chamber decided to authorize the firm to use the letter with the image of Maradona.

As it was known, the ruling was finalized with an agreement between Maradona himself in 2017, in which he authorized the company to use his image in perpetuity.

“EA alleges that based on the terms of the contract signed by Mr. Maradona and his party (Sattvica) In 2017, he was granted the right to use his image in commercially released video games during the term of the contract, in perpetuity.

The ruling states that Sattvica, the owner of the Maradona brand, did not endorse the previous option, and ensures that the company that was fighting for those rights should not go against Maradona’s wish.

