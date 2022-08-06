US Ambassador to the UN (United Nations), Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Friday (5.Aug.2022) that the war in Ukraine will leave 40 million people in a situation of food insecurity and that Sub-Saharan Africa will be the most affected location.

The US intends to contribute US$ 150 million to the development of new humanitarian assistance actions on the African continent, but the US Congress has yet to approve the funds.

African countries have avoided choosing sides in the war. the africans “do not want to be pressured to choose a side” in a repeat of the Cold War, but “need to know the facts”Linda said in a lecture at the University of Ghana. “Food prices around the world are 23% higher than a year ago. The hardest hit are in Sub-Saharan Africa, where food consumes 40% of household budgets”,

“Regardless of how you feel about Russia, we all have a powerful common interest in mitigating the impact of the war in Ukraine on food security.”said the ambassador.

Linda said that before Russia invaded Ukraine, a major global producer of grains and vegetable oils, more than 190 million people were food insecure around the world, in part because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Russia denies responsibility for the food crisis and blames Western sanctions for slowing its food and fertilizer exports.

The US ambassador to the UN said Russia had deliberately taken steps to disrupt global food supply chains and blamed the West.