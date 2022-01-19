The situation of Diego Laínez is complicated, the injury he suffered during the Olympic Games took a very expensive toll on the Mexican who has not only lost prominence with the ball at his feet, but has also lost the trust of the club’s board and of an important sector of the fans who consider that the Mexican will not explode as expected months ago.
The transfer regime remains active and the chances of Diego leaving Betis are real, so much so that the club has already made a decision regarding the future of the Mexican, the Verdiblanco squad of Seville considers that the most appropriate thing is to cede to others team to the Mexican so that he can be active for the rest of the season.
The decision by Betis has already been made and Diego has been notified, who has the last word, it will be the Mexican who decides his future, having on the table the option of going to another La Liga team for the next 5 months or stay to fight for a place in the verdiblanco without the certainty of getting him a place in the eleven, a situation that could be detrimental in this, which is already the World Cup year.
#Diego #Laínez #decide #loan #stay #Betis
