After years with a fairly similar formula in its deliveries, the saga of Pokemon will give us a game with new mechanics with Legends: Arceus. Players will now have more freedom to explore their world, creatures will be roaming freely on screen, and battles will be more active.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus coming to consoles switch next January 28. Since its announcement, several people have been waiting for it, especially because of its apparent similarity to Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Unfortunately for those who want to experience it, there are already some major leaks on the networks.

Important parts of Pokémon Legends: Arceus are already flying around

A few days ago there was a leak with some important details about the gameplay and the plot of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These have been shared in various parts of the internet, especially in networks such as Twitter Y Reddit. Given the situation, Nintendo is already working on removing as many spoilers as possible.

Although there are still a few days to go before its premiere, some people have been sharing photos where they are shown with the boxes of the game. Also, an on-site vendor eBay is already offering Pokémon Legends: Arceus from now although at an inflated price of $75 dollars. Perhaps the leaks originated here.

Along with details about the plot of pokemon legends, what has reached the networks shows some elements such as the pokédex, the structure of its missions and various scenarios. Quite a few images shared already show copyright claims by Nintendo. However, there is still much to ‘hide’, so you should be careful when using your social networks.

Unfortunately, even if Nintendo tries its best, erasing something from the internet is extremely difficult. Thanks for taking these steps to protect fans from spoilers, but it seems best to navigate with caution. Do you think this will affect the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

