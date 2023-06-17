After a long time lost, America has signed its new coach, it is the Brazilian-born André Jardiné. Both the club’s board of directors and the winner of the gold medal in Tokyo 2020 are aware that the coach was far from being the desired first option, however, wasting time was no longer a valid option, it had to be sign a coach at all costs as soon as possible and the best located was precisely the former Atlético de San Luis.
Despite this, the reality is that André has a much more successful and nourished career even than that of ‘Tano’ Ortíz, which is why it is his first words as America’s coach, Jardine has described himself as someone with the preparation to take a position as the coach of the team of the eagles of the nest of Coapa. The boss, he will report in the following days with the team and one of his first priorities will be to define the future of 3 players who are on board limbo.
Mauro Laínez, Dagoberto Espinoza and Santiago Naveda have returned from their assignments and as of today it is not clear if they will remain in the squad at least until the end of 2023 or they will have to step aside, however, that decision will be in the hands Direct from Jardine, who will test them in the preseason for the United States and once he sees their conditions, he will decide if they have a place or should leave.
