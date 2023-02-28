He said it LIVE! Onelia Molina shouted at her that she was single despite the long romance she had with Diego Chavarri.

In 2021, Diego Chavarri and Onelia Molina began a romance that, apparently, was solid because the former reality boy even asked for her hand to marry her. However, the relationship between them did not work out and love did not last either, so the model announced live that she is single. This was made known in “This is war”, a program in which she competes every night in search of adding some points for her team.

This Monday, February 27, during the live broadcast of “This is war”, Onelia Molina informed her colleagues on the reality show and the production staff that she is no longer romantically linked to Diego Chávarri, causing surprise throughout the set .