The death of Diego Bertie, remembered Peruvian actor and singer, has shocked Peru. From “Natacha” to “Back to the neighborhood”, the interpreter always stood out for his outstanding performances in various series and movies. Although some of his works are so old that they cannot be found on the web, there are several others that can be enjoyed in streaming today.

For this reason, in this note, we review the best Bertie feature films for you to enjoy on your favorite platform.

YOU CAN SEE: “Don’t tell anyone”: how is the film related to Diego Bertie and what is it about?

Diego Bertie Films

“Report to death”

WHERE TO SEE: Movistar Play

SYNOPSIS: Venezuelan journalist Anel (Marisol Palacios) and cameraman Alfredo (Diego Bertie) must cover a riot of common prisoners in a Lima prison. However, they soon realize that instead of condemning their actions, they are making them the stars of their own show.

“Without compassion”

WHERE TO SEE: Movistar Play

SYNOPSIS: A student discovers the decadent life of a prostitute, which makes him an anarchist against society and a mortal danger to the elderly and rich.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie and his last interview: “Life is so fragile, you don’t know what will happen tomorrow”

“Under the skin”

WHERE TO SEE: Movistar Play

SYNOPSIS: An extremely shy policeman goes on the trail of a dangerous and enigmatic serial killer. Accompanied by a pathologist, the case will awaken a deep passion between them.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Bayly spoke once again about the romance with Diego Bertie: “I interviewed him and we became lovers”

“The Elusive Good”

WHERE TO SEE: Movistar Play

SYNOPSIS: A man with Indian blood travels from Europe to Peru to prove his legitimacy.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie: what is known about the death of the Peruvian actor?

“Pirates in Callao”

WHERE TO SEE: Movistar Play

SYNOPSIS: Alberto, a charismatic Peruvian boy, arrives at the Real Felipe fortress, in Callao, in the middle of a school outing. There, he discovers a portal that takes him back in time to the 17th century, where he will be part of an unexpected pirate adventure.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie: who was he and how was his successful artistic career?

“A shadow ahead”

WHERE TO SEE: Movistar Play

SYNOPSIS: In the midst of a deep drama and romance, engineer Enrique Aet (Diego Bertie) finds himself on the inevitable mission of building Peru’s first telecommunications system while dealing with various impediments along the way.

Diego Bertie Series

“Luke’s Return”

WHERE TO SEE: America TV GO

SYNOPSIS: When Lucas was 4 years old, he got lost on the beach. Since then, his mother has not stopped looking for him, feeling that he is still alive; but, in the process, she has neglected his marriage and his two other children. After 20 years, a new clue appears and an unexpected event casts doubt on the search.

YOU CAN SEE: “We were in a television project”: Efraín Aguilar in shock at the death of Diego Bertie

“Back to the neighborhood”

WHERE TO SEE: America TV GO

SYNOPSIS: ‘Pichón’, a family man who has just become a widow, returns to the neighborhood of his childhood together with his wife Malena (Mónica Sánchez) and their four children. Here, Diego Bertie played Luis Felipe Sandoval Martínez.