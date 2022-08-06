Home page politics

Self-service shop broadcasting? After her resignation as ARD chairwoman, Patricia Schlesinger continues to be criticized. © Britta Pedersen/dpa/mercury

The public broadcasters like to point the finger at others. The resignation of the ARD boss, who is under suspicion of Raffke, hits the broadcaster hard. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Where there is smoke, there is usually fire. In the case of the resigned ARD chairman Patricia Schlesinger, to stay with the image, it was dense, acrid smoke that surrounded the station boss. Increasingly, the indications that the 61-year-old mixed private and professional life in an offensive way and allowed herself a life in the lap of luxury at the expense of the fee payer were growing. At the same time, she has to defend herself against allegations that she has given her husband lucrative jobs. It’s about favoritism and nepotism.

Audi A8 with massage seats – resignation of ARD boss Schlesinger reveals extravagance

A role model in public service broadcasting, such as Patricia Schlesinger, who is already privileged by office and income, has a role model function. After all, broadcasters have long been confronted with criticism that they are not being economical enough with the fees that are compulsory for all citizens. Do you really have to drive a 435 hp Audi with integrated massage seats at the expense of the transmitter? Or charge the public employer – and thus the fee payer – for regular dinners with a catering service in a private apartment? That speaks for a lot of stupidity, certainly also for a good deal of aloofness at the head of a station that otherwise likes to come to the citizens with a raised index finger.

Matter not yet over after the resignation of ARD boss Schlesinger

Schlesinger has rightly given up her position as head of ARD, but not (yet) her position as director of Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB). But even here, the responsible supervisory bodies should quickly draw the right conclusions. Hurry is required. The case offers too much potential for hate speech, as it uses all AfD clichés of self-service public broadcasting. In the Schlesinger affair, the biotope of Berlin with its leftist felt is the icing on the cake.