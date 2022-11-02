About three months have passed since Diego Bertie passed away. The actor, remembered for series like “Natacha” and “There is room in the background”, died after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Miraflores. The news, as expected, covered the local and international media, for which thousands recalled his close relationship with Jaime Bayly and how the film “Do not tell anybody” would have exposed their ‘secret’ romance.

Diego Bertie passed away on August 5, 2022. Photo: Diego Bertie/Instagram

What is “Don’t tell anyone” about?

Inspired by the homonymous book written by Bayly“Do not tell anyone” was taken to theaters in 1998 and its story was carried out by Santiago Magill In the role of Joaquin Way.

Raised in the upper class of Lima and in a conservative society, Joaquín grows up in a constant attempt to discover his sexuality. However, in his university stage is when he really begins to have contact with those who truly attract him. This is how he matches Gonzalo (Christian Meyer).

Although they initially interact as friends, our main character believes that there may be a more than friendly relationship between the two. In fact, this is how it happens, because they frequent each other for hot encounters; however, Gonzalo only intends to ‘hang out’ and not abandon his image as a heterosexual person.

Years later, and after an abrupt separation, fate brings them together again: both are now adults and have plans to form their own families, but they cannot forget what they once experienced together.

Where to see “Don’t tell anyone”?

The Peruvian film “Don’t tell anyone” is currently available on Movistar Play the streaming service where you can find other national productions such as “Atacada”, the film that Gianella Neyra could not see due to its sexual content.

“Don’t tell anyone” can currently be seen on Movistar Play. Photo: Movistar Play capture

Who would Diego Bertie be in “Don’t tell anyone”?