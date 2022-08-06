Peruvian cinema and theater deeply regret the death of Diego Bertie. The actor and singer The 54-year-old died after falling from the 14th floor of the building where he lived, located in the Miraflores district. Given this, many of his colleagues and friends have sent his condolences after the tragic news.

According to the general commander of the firefighters, Mario Casaretto, he was helped by the paramedics; however, when he was transferred to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital, he died from the multiple injuries caused by the fall.

“This is unfortunate news… The person Diego Bertie was found in his garage with multiple fractures in his leg and back. He has been transferred to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital where he has already arrived as a corpse”, Casaretto told ATV.

The culture Ministry He took the opportunity to send a greeting of condolences after what happened, in which he recognizes his acting life throughout his 35-year career. “We deeply regret the death of the actor and singer Diego Bertie, recognized for his work in film, television and theater. From the Ministry of Culture we express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, “they wrote via Twitter.

bertie He had reported his return to the stage through music last June and announced many projects, since he considered that the creation of songs was a great opportunity to tell stories and where he felt “more alive than ever.”

Manager of Diego Bertie said that the actor was isolated by COVID-19

Carlos Sánchez de La Puente, manager of the artist, said that Diego Bertie was isolated in his apartment because he had COVID-19. “Diego is an angel living among us, I say this because he is the noblest guy I have had to work with,” he said after hearing the news.