The prominent national actor Diego Bertie, who died on August 5, 2022, is the protagonist of the Peruvian film 'The inheritance of flora', his latest film work. Directed by Augusto Tamayo, the production will immerse us in the 19th century and presents the life of Flora Tristán, a prominent figure in feminism and the fight for social rights of that time.

Likewise, the other protagonist who will play Flora is the renowned Peruvian actress Paloma Yerovi (43 years old), widely known for her roles in miniseries such as 'Yuru: the Amazonian Princess', 'Clave uno: Doctors on Alert' and 'Chacalón, the People's Angel'. This film marks the twelfth project of Peruvian director Augusto Tamayo. But when can we enjoy it in Peru and discover Diego Bertie's last performance? In this note we reveal it to you.

When is 'The Heritage of Flora', Diego Bertie's latest film, released?

The national film 'The Heritage of Flora' will be released in theaters on March 7, 2024, just on the eve of International Women's Day. In this film, we will be able to appreciate the last performance and leading role of the late Peruvian actor Diego Bertie, who plays the Captain Chiabre. The production was filmed in locations such as Lima, Callao, Arequipa and Bordeaux, France.

It is relevant to mention that in 2023, the singer also had a prominent role in the Peruvian film 'Single, married, widowed and divorced', although unfortunately he could not complete his last scenes due to his death.

What will the Peruvian film 'The Heritage of Flora' be about?

'Flora's Heritage' tells the moving journey of Flora Tristán to Peru in search of a family inheritance, facing betrayals and disappointments that would influence her subsequent social and literary struggle.

Flora Tristán and Captain Chabrié in 'Flora's inheritance'. Photo: Lima on stage

The plot follows his escape from marital abuse in France, embarking with the help of Captain Chabrié, where his libertarian ideals are manifested. Despite the adversity and disappointment upon arriving in Peru, where her uncle reduces her inheritance, Flora persists and upon returning to France she becomes a prominent writer and defender of the rights of women and workers, maintaining her independence until the end. end of his days.