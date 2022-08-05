In his artistic life, Diego Bertie It had several facets and that is why it is well remembered among Peruvian fans and internationally. After his death, several users found an old publication of Radio La Inolvidable, in which it is revealed who is the voice that identified this station several years ago.

As is known, early this Friday, August 5, Diego Bertie was taken from the emergency room to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital after the authorities found his body outside his building. The Peruvian actor fell from the 14th floor, causing his death a short time later.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie dies: Minister Salas offers the Grand National Theater to watch over the Peruvian actor

Diego Bertie was the voice of Radio La Inolvidable

On March 11 of this year, Radio La Inolvidable published a video on its official Facebook account, surprising thousands of its followers. In this post, it was revealed that Diego Bertie was the voice that Peruvians have heard so many times and that he will now bring us several memories.

“Did you know that Diego Bertie is the voice that identifies Radio La Inolvidable? Give volume to the video and find out”, reads the description of the post and then this famous phrase is heard in the clip: “Radio La Inolvidable. Your best memories”.

YOU CAN SEE: Relatives of Diego Bertie speak out after his death: “Remember him as a great human being”

Fire chief remembers pleasant moments with Diego Bertie

Both met in the recordings of the novel “Leonela”. During a broadcast with the program “In everyone’s mouth”, Mario Casaretto, the fire chief, expressed his condolences to the actor’s relatives and recounted some moments that he lived with Diego Bertie.

“I have lived with him for days, several days we have lived in the recording stage of the novel ‘Leonela’, when we worked in La Molina, that I was the head of security”, he revealed and said that the artist joked with him: “At the entrance of América Producciones he was always jovial, he was a charismatic person. He told me: ‘What are you doing here if you’re dead?’ Things like that, from day to day, that we received him the moment he came to record. We have lived moments”.