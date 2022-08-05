US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is ordered by a jury in Texas to pay another $45.2 million to the relatives of a 6-year-old boy who died in the shooting at the Sandy Hook school, reports The New York Times. The fine comes a day after the jury ordered Jones to pay $4.1 million (more than 4 million euros) in damages to the next of kin.

