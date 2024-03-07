The Peruvian film 'Flora's Inheritance' It was filmed in two stages: during 2021 and 2022. Under the direction of experienced filmmaker Augusto Tamayo San Ramón and production by Natalie Hendrix, it is inspired by the life and legacy of Flora Tristán and premieres this March 8 in commemoration of International Women's Day. It features the leading roles of Paloma Yerovi as Flora and the endearing actor Diego Bertie in the role of Captain Chabrie. “His dedication, discipline and his image are reflected in this film,” says excited Hendrix, who worked with Bertie in the period films 'The Elusive Good' and 'A Shadow Ahead'.

In the film, which features female characters who defended equality, freedom and women's rights, Bertie appears, who prevails with his work. “Diego gave Captain Chabrie a wonderful intensity and everything that goes into building a character.. We had to work on two stages of Chabrie's life: when he meets Flora and when they are already mature. And the construction that he did was beautiful with all the details of it. For example, the scarf, the type of boot, were his contribution and, well, we were happy. As with all actors, we take care of every detail, which I think is reflected on the big screen,” he adds.

The producer remembers that 'Flora's Inheritance' It was made in five years: “The pandemic came and behind the project there was an intense film of its own. Two children were born: Paloma's son (Yerovi) and I also had a baby. Augusto (the director) had a very delicate operation, from which he recovered, happily, and Diego… left us. So, there has been a lot of intensity behind the scenes, but speaking of the film, I think it carries all that emotion that the entire team has put into it.”

—Is it true that Diego wore some of your clothes for the character of Captain Chabrie?

—Yes, apart from the scarf, which made him look more handsome, he was very detailed with the boots, even taking care of the hair color that the character should have, who at the end of the story looks gray, very natural, by the way. It took us a while to get to the color you see on the tape, but it turned out pretty. Regarding the clothes he brought, he brought memories of his father. The famous scarf was his father's, he brought big bags that are seen when he meets Flora. He told us that it was his father's jacket that he bought in London when he was young. He looked for things from his trips, his and his father's, and in some way it was present in the costumes that we collectively chose so that he could put together his character.

—Can you say that this is Diego Bertie's last film?

—It's the last one, yes. The last time she filmed was in May 2022. She had to do some scenes at sea, but she was just recording a video clip. Happily we solved it. Then, three or four days before what happened, we were coordinating with the dubbing of the film because, of course, we filmed in beautiful locations; but the noise from the street did not correspond to the time. So, we had to dub to have a clean sound and with his departure everything was on standby, trying to find a way to clean Diego's audio and, well, we have achieved it after a very delicate process, long but it was achieved.

—Did Diego know that those scenes had to be dubbed?

—Yes, I told him: “Diego, look, we want to double.” Very kindly he told me: “Ok, let me coordinate, because I'm recording a video.” We agreed that she would call him in three days. Then, the terrible news of his departure hit me… I almost died. I could not believe it. I have made three films with him: 'The Elusive Good', 'A Shadow in Front' and other things; but the films we made were period films, which is like making five films in one, because of the size. Actually, we were united by a bond of affection with Diego, an intense person with his work, involved in his role 100%, and he was very happy to return to period cinema. He puts weight on it, looks at the image of him on the poster of him, gives it a presence that the film needed. I remember that when we called him he was fully acting on television, but we decided to wait for him because we were convinced that he was the perfect actor. And we are not wrong.

—In addition to his irrefutable talent, why?

—Because Diego has presence, a unique bearing and you really feel that a period character is delicate to work on to make it look credible and since Diego was also a well-cultured guy, then, all that panache, his education, his preparation… It was what the movie needed. Separate note, the moving part of how the story is narrated. It is very difficult to find all these qualities in an actor.

—Was there anything left pending?

-Yeah! He composed a very beautiful song for the film, which we are working on to release. He composed it, played it on the piano, performed it for Flora. Who is Flora?: all of us. We are working on it. There are some details missing, but we are ready to dedicate them to all of you on Women's Day.

'Flora's Inheritance' features the participation of Monica Sanchez as Mariscala Francisca Zubiaga; Jimena Lindo as Olympe Chodzko; Lucía Caravedo as Carmen Piérola; Silvana Cañote as Aline Chazan Tristán; Milena Alva in the role of the protagonist's aunt; Ana Cecilia Natteri as Flora's grandmother and Alberto Ísola as Flora's uncle. With them, Bruno Odar, Marcello Rivera, Alfonso Silva Santisteban, Ramón García, Carolina Cano, among other talented national actors.