Diego Bertie He lost his life after falling from his building last Friday, August 5, and Peru continues to mourn his departure. One of his great friends was Andrés Hurtado, who in an interview with La República revealed that Gisela Valcarcel She was very much in love with the actor and even asked him for help to get a romance between the two.

“ Gisela all her life died for Diego And he said to me: What did he tell you? He didn’t tell me anything. Gisela had me dry. This is a first for you. I was in the middle of the two for it to happen ” declared the host of “Because today is Saturday with Andrés”, a program to which the singer was invited for Saturday, August 6.

The popular ‘Chibolín’ also revealed the attitude of the interpreter of “How difficult it is to love” when he perceived the attraction of the driver towards him: “ The one who was madly in love was Gisela. (He) would get very nervous and at that time Gisela would do the “Hello Gisela” and I would say to him: What do you want me to do if she dies for you? She was going to tell him today” .

Diego Bertie: “Ethel, I could be your stepfather”

It is not the first time that this unfulfilled romance between the businesswoman and the actor has been revealed. Diego Bertie himself told Ethel Pozo, Gisela’s daughter, in one of his last interviews

“ When your mom started with ‘Alo Gisela’ and Andrés Hurtado wanted to do everything possible for us to get to know each other, Ethel, I could have been your stepfather, it almost happened, it’s that everything happened at Amauta ”, he revealed to “America Hoy”.

Gisela mourned the death of Diego Bertie

Let us remember that Gisela spoke quite sad with the news of the death of Diego Bertie: “Diego was a sensitive, intelligent, wonderful human being. He looked at you and one was left wanting him to have more things to say. Sometimes I considered him to be shy, but in reality he was reserved, “she told” America Today “.