The sisters of Diego Armando Maradona, who died two years ago, assure that the soccer star had asked to be embalmed because he wanted people to have the opportunity to “always go see him.” But that wish could not be fulfilled. This revelation is part of the documentary THE SISTERS OF DIEGO that DIRECTV will launch this Friday, November 25 at 7pm, within the framework of the first World Cup that takes place without the Argentine star.

THE SISTERS OF DIEGO was filmed in different locations of great relevance in the life and football career of Maradona as Villa Fiorito, Diego’s first home; the Argentine Juniors club; the house he bought in La Paternal; the house of Villa Devoto; and the sanctuary in his honor.

The 1-hour documentary, which will be available at DGO [directvgo.com]offers a new look at the figure of the soccer star, including the participation and testimonials of his five sisters: Kity, Ana, Mary, Lili and Cali, who talk with sports journalist Marcelo Benedetto.

“He told us that the last birthday he was going to spend with us was his 60s, after that he had nothing to do here anymore.”reveals Lili and adds: “Diego’s last wish was to be embalmed, so that all the people who passed by could always go and see him”. In the documentary, he also comments on the Villa Devoto house that Diego gave his parents: “It hurts me so much because Diego said that house was never going to be sold. I am very upset because they took me out of that house. I thought they could have a little more mercy. But unfortunately we could not fulfill the wish of my mother and my father or his “.

The Sisters of Diego (Photo: Courtesy DIRECTV)

In another part of the testimony, the eldest of the family expressed in reference to her brother: “I want you to rest in peace and to be allowed to rest in peace.”. In addition, the three women agree that after the death of their brother, Boca Juniors did not value him as he deserved.

