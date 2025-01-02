NIU has announced that six of its models of electric scooters most popular have been officially certified by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) to legally circulate on Spanish roads from 2027.

This certification indicates that NIU electric scooter models meet the requirements established in the new regulations for personal mobility vehicles (VMP) and guarantees that they comply with the mandatory safety, quality and reliability criteria, ensuring that users are using safe and efficient transportation.

The NIU models that have acquired this certificate are the following: KQi1 Pro, KQi2 Pro, KQi 300P, KQi 300X, KQi 100P and KQi 100F.

What must they comply with to be eligible according to the DGT?

All electric scooters approved by the DGT they need to meet a series of common characteristics to be able to circulate in the coming years and that show what the future of personal mobility vehicles will be in our country.

First of all, all of them must have a maximum speed of 25 km/h (the maximum allowed by law), as well as having two independent brakes with a minimum deceleration of 3.5 m/s. Furthermore, his Maximum rated power should be 1,000W and they must have a identification plate with its own certificate number.

Finally, the scooters will have to incorporate white front lights, white or yellow side lights and red rear lights, as well as a differentiation or combination between the brake light and the rear light.

In the same way, it is necessary to remember that electric scooters They must travel on authorized routes, bike lanes or roads, avoiding sidewalks, interurban roads, highways, highways or urban tunnels, and using the helmet during use, all within the framework of the current Traffic Law.

An important step for NIU

Alejandro Castanera, Country Manager of NIU in Spain and Portugal, underlines the importance of this milestone to position the company as a benchmark in the urban mobility sector. ”At NIU, we are very proud that 6 of our electric scooter models have been certified by the DGT to circulate on Spain. This achievement is a reflection of the path we must follow in the coming years: continue innovating to offer safe, sustainable and efficient transportation solutions for our users.”

The certification of these 6 electric scooters by the DGT represents a significant advance in their integration into the urban ecosystem and positions NIU in the vanguard of urban mobility, since it is consolidated as one of the reference companies in a sector with a growing demand such as VMP.