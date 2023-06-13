Despite the fact that the main competitor of Elektra is coppela vehicle belonging to the conglomerate of Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego, was seen outside a branch of the department store founded in Culiacán Sinaloa, Did the competition join?

To the spotting an Elektra car parked outside Coppel In social networks, netizens did not last long to mention theories, from highlighting that the driver went to pay, until the competitions came together to create sales strategies and attract more customers by offering credit cards.

It was through the TikTok digital platform, where the ‘@vani_biker’ account left all Internet users speechless, because upon noticing the vehicle of Elektra outside one of the BanCoppel branchesdid not hesitate to record and share the scene.

During the viral video whose title is: “no fear of success” drivers who work for Elektra were captured who allegedly intended to be served by employees of the Mexican company that is made up of three business units: Tiendas Coppel, BanCoppel and Afore Coppel.

Presumably the Elektra employee made a purchase at the store that offers quality services and products, a Mexican business group, for which he went to pay, however, the real reason is unknown.

But, seeing the department stores that are competing, in such a close way, caused a great impact among Internet users who pointed out in the comment box: “is that the driver stopped by to leave his payment”, “whoever is afraid of dying not be born”, “they fight for the square too“.

Competition between Elektra and Coppel

The company founded by Enrique Coppel Tamayo in 1941, provides services in more than 1,228 points of sale located throughout the Republic of Mexico and Argentina. By having high commercial operations, it is among the 250 most important retail stores in the world.

The company is in a stable position to compete within the market, therefore, in Mexico its main rival is Elektra, the subsidiary of Salinas y Rocha; Italian; Brokerage House Point; Banco Azteca, which in the same way offers credits for its consumers to buy everything they want without being left wanting, only that it is said that there is a difference between department stores due to the rise in interest rates.

Grupo Elektra is the conglomerate that has been involved with families in Latin America since 1950, as it is a business specialized in financial services, in addition to selling products and services such as household items, motorcycles, household appliances, and many more.