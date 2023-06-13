Uslu said earlier that she is “exploring how to create a stronger system for financing monument care.” With the extra 15 million euros, she already wants to meet the need for an extra budget for urgent restorations of large national monuments, she wrote to the House of Representatives on Tuesday. In addition to the Artis aquarium and the Riviera Hall of Diergaarde Blijdorp, also think of Nijenrode Castle in Breukelen, the town hall in Middelburg, the Colonies of Benevolence (Drenthe) and Soestdijk Palace.

It remains unclear how much of the new bag of money will go to each individual project. According to the minister, an overview from the provinces of major monuments that require a contribution is not yet concrete enough and exceeds the available budget.

This is a so-called top list of seventy objects drawn up by the province with a restoration task of at least 1 million euros, which can start in the next four years. Provided additional financial resources become available.

Uslu: ,,That is why I offer provinces the opportunity to send me a proposal before August 1 of projects that can be supported within the available budget and for which the same extra contribution is available from the provinces. Based on that, I will make a decision about the deployment in the autumn.”

The government is also increasing the guarantee for low-interest loans from the National Restoration Fund from 380 million euros to 500 million euros so that owners of monuments can also obtain additional financing in the future.