Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Manchester City this Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at the Santiago Bernabéu, leaving the tie open for the second leg next week.

The Spanish team went ahead with a shot from the front of the Brazilian Vinicius (36), but the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne equalized with another powerful shot (67) and the two teams will play the ticket to the final in Manchester.

The controversy

Kevin de Bruyne’s goal, the 1-1 match, was marked by controversy. In the previous play, the ball could have gone over the touch line when Bernardo Silva could not control the ball well.

Then he saw the Manchester City goal, in the middle of the Real Madrid protest. Even Carlo Ancelotti complained and received the yellow card.

The BeIn Sports television network confirmed through its technology that the ball had gone several centimeters.

“It was outside, the technology has said it, I’m not saying it, but it seems strange that they didn’t control it well. The referee wasn’t very attentive”said Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference

However, in the Spanish media they analyze that the play could not be reviewed because a subsequent attack action was already being carried out.

“The VAR cannot review it, because the attack phase of the English starts later, after Camavinga’s loss, it cannot be reviewed that far back,” said former referee Pavel Fernández on the ‘Marcador Europeo’ program on Radio MARCA from Spain.

For his part, the former referee Iturralde González analyzed in AS: “Even if the ball had gone out a meter, as Camavinga recovered it, it is already another different play. It is the technical decision for which the VAR does not enter… It is not the same attack phase. Another thing is that Camavinga would not have recovered it and it would have ended in a goal for City. So yes, the VAR could enter. The key is Camavinga’s recovery and the subsequent bad pass”.



PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

