Pepsi and Coca-Cola have a recognized competitiveness, when disputing the leadership for the business of carbonated drinks, for this reason, Internet users when seeing the reaction of Pepsi employees having a Coca-Cola in front of themthey revived the rivalry that the soft drink companies have maintained for many years.

Because during a video broadcast on social networks it became a trend, when a cashier was seen delivering a bottle of the star brand of The Coca-Cola Company to Pepsi employees, leaving everyone surprised.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@rorro..69’ account spread a case that opened theories among Internet users, since a young man was seen who, while serving in a store, received some Pepsi workers.

However, the creator of the content opened a debate when he revealed that gave Pepsi employees a soft drink from its competitor, Coca-Cola.

Since during the clip, the men laughed when they saw the red soda bottle, but in the same way, netizens pointed out that they showed loyalty.

“They felt their dismissal very close”, “they even backed down as if Coca Cola was going to do something to them”, Internet users highlighted.

Coca Cola Flavors

Coca-Cola is the leading brand of carbonated beverages in the United States, while Pepsi is the second, therefore, both brands do not stop creating marketing strategies, advertisements, and promotions and even new flavors to attract more consumers.

Coca-Cola has plants in the Philippines, Panama, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Argentina and Mexico, where its main bottling company is the Mexican Economic Development Company (FEMSA).

