The Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárolaannounced this Tuesday that an investigation will be opened for an alleged academic plagiarism committed by President Dina Boluarte, who was denounced on Sunday in a journalistic investigation by the Latina channel.

“This complaint, like all those that have occurred in our administration, is going to be investigated. I must specify and reiterate the honesty and always ethical conduct of the president, which is beyond any discussion,” Otárola told the media.

He added that the government has “watched carefully this journalistic denunciation” and that, “in due course”, they will express “what is convenient.”

This Sunday, the Sunday program Punto Final revealed that, according to its investigation, the president and seven other authors wrote a book in 2004, the content of which is 55% plagiarism and whose name is “The recognition of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law”.

The program’s journalistic team scanned the pages and subjected them to Turnitin’s anti-plagiarism software, and the result yields a match with preceding texts in more than half of its content that the authors neither quote nor refer to in the book.

The program detailed that Boluarte included this publication in his curriculum vitae when he applied for a public position in the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) in 2007, but years later he removed it from his career path.

“The Investigative Unit of Latina Noticias identified the book. It reviewed it in detail automatically, and manually, during the last month, to come up with an overwhelming result: that 55% of its content comes from an uncited source,” said the head of the Latina Noticias Investigation Unit, Cristopher Acosta.

The report showed that the aforementioned digital tool Turnitin made it possible to obtain the original sources of the book, theses, monographs and academic articles published in Mexico, Argentina and Costa Rica, they were not cited.

At the moment, the president has not made reference to the investigation.

For her part, the head of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, Nancy Tolentino, indicated that the president is “permanently” willing to allow the pertinent investigations to be carried out and wished that this situation be clarified as soon as possible.

EFE