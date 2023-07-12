The world of cinema is in a boom period, because excellent films have arrived in only about four months, all starting with Super Mario Bros.and now with recent releases such as oppenheimer and Barbie. Although there will be some pause afterwards, it seems that they are looking to have an excellent end of the year with iconic creatures from the screen.

This leads to Godzilla minuses One, the next adventure of this giant lizard, which on countless occasions has fought with other large-caliber creatures in order to save the world. And it is that just a short time ago its first teaser was released, as well as the release date in which followers will be able to see it projected in theaters.

Something that is worth mentioning regarding the film is that it will follow the line of Japanese productions of the franchise, so it will somehow depart from what has been established in past years. That means, that the film is not tied to the monsterverseso he is not going to follow this story in which he is also involved King Kong.

Remember that GOdzilla Minus One the premiere December 1st in theaters.

Editor’s note: For a Japanese production, it’s not bad at all, and it is that although in animation they stand out by far, in matters of live action they are still a bit behind compared to the West. We’ll see in December if it’s worth going in to see this tape.