One of the biggest fears of debtors is to meet a debt collectorthat is why the costume of a childsince he presumably disguised himself as “the terror of many”, an employee of Azteca Bank that he was going to ask the capo to the clients who owe him.

The collectors have starred in peculiar scenes by letting themselves be seen going anywhere, to collect from all those who have not settled their purchases, for this reason, when they saw the child’s costume, it caused a furor on the Internet.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account ‘@bryant775’, broadcast the video entitled: “The terror of many”, while recording the scene in an educational establishment, the content creator wrote: “and what do you want to be when you grow up?”.

Later in the viral clip a child was shown parading, wearing a helmet, in the background an alleged teacher was heard saying: “Banco Azteca collector”.

The unusual scene that Brayan Martínez shared drew attention and already has more than 2 million views, since they dressed a child related to a brand, and Internet users affirmed that it is the fear of all Mexicans.

What does Banco Azteca offer?

Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego is the third richest man in Mexico, having conglomerates such as Grupo Salinas where the brands of Grupo Elektra, TV Azteca, Banco Azteca and Totalplay stand out.

Salinas Pliego is the owner of Banco Azteca, the financial institution that, operating in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, offers: