The cornerback of Colombian origin Christian González became the new player of the New England Patriots this Thursday in the seventeenth round of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, which takes place in Kansas City (United States).

Although he was not born in Colombia, it does not prevent him from proudly wearing the tricolor at his presentation as the new signing of coach Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl winner in the last 20 years.

His father played basketball with the Bogotá Pirates between 1996 and 2000, which allowed him to obtain a scholarship to study at the University of Texas, in Austin, where the new athlete of the highest category of American football was born.

Gonzalez is 20 years old. In college football he played in the Colorado Buffaloes in his first two years, in 2022 he performed for the Oregon Ducks, team with which he stood out with 35 ‘tackles’, seven passes defended and four interceptions, which made him one of the best in his position.

These statistics put him on the radar of the sports greats and today he is on the list of Colombians who have managed to represent the country in the NFL, along with Jairo Peñaranda, Fuad Reveiz and Fernando Velasco.

This was the presentation of González



Proud of having Colombian roots, González entered his Draft presentation dressed in a white suit that he paired with red designer shoes. What caught the attention of his outfit, It was the tricolor flag that was stamped inside his ‘blazer’ and that he left standing his intention to represent the country to the best of his ability.

“I am very excited for this opportunity that means a lot to me and to Colombia, where my father was born; I am very happy to be here,” said González.

Like the cornerback and his father, his sister Melissa, also born in the United States, became an athlete. She is 400 meter hurdles specialist competition in which she represented Colombia in the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, in which she was eliminated in the semifinal.

WHAT A MOMENT 🫶🏻! The Colombian flag screams present in the NFL with Christian González 💛💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/TGD7sQQhcY — Colombian Sport 🇨🇴 (@DeportColombia) April 28, 2023

