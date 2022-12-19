The 26th and final match of his World Cup journey was the final touch of all finals, a moment never before and likely never to be repeated.

Messi did everything possible to lift this trophy, standing in front of the crowds packed in the stands and behind the screens smiling and waving the World Cup.

It was difficult to understand what he went through, perhaps it can be said that it is a complete career, and the most successful of them all, the one with which he concluded the most important evening, perhaps in his history .. But in the end it ended.

The world had the end he wanted, and according to the French coach, Didier Deschamps, “even some French people were on Messi’s side … just don’t ask how.”

Somewhere on the Lusail pitch, Messi’s mother finally found her way to him and embraced the boy who left his native Argentina at the age of 13, and the man who has now taken her to the title most devoted football fans long for.

Together they cried.. Everyone did that.. And whoever was ashamed of tears.

Argentina had won the World Cup for the last time since 1986, and Diego Maradona lifted the World Cup in that tournament in magical fashion.

And it was that championship, almost, that immortalized Maradona, along with his many achievements with the teams he played for.

Messi, 35, was suffering from what was lacking. Just one thing? Messi made a history full of tournaments, as he won 10 titles in the Spanish League “La Liga”, another in France, 4 titles in the “Champions League”, the Copa America 2021, and a record for obtaining the Golden Ball (7 times).

Argentina came close to winning this tournament 3 times, but, with Messi, it was unable to do so for 36 years.

Finally.. after the penalty shoot-out ended.. and the winner of the precious title was announced.. the time was 9:31 pm when Messi approached the cup and kissed it gently.

He was summoned to raise the Golden Cup to the sky.. It is the most expensive trophy throughout his busy career.

But is the moment he chose to lift the cup in his own way… or an attempt to imitate the “real hero of Argentina”… Maradona?

The Argentine fans raised Maradona on their shoulders. The latter carried the cup, waved his left hand, and subconsciously raised the cup with his right hand.

Likewise, the fans did with Messi, as they raised him on their shoulders.. And Messi did exactly what Maradona did.. He waved his left hand and raised the cup with his right hand..

But the question arises.. Did he do it subconsciously as Maradona did?

Is Messi still living in the shadow of Maradona?