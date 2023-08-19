It seems that the two would have left after only a year of marriage: the social clues would speak very clearly

Over the last few hours, a sensational gossip has come crashing down Kevin Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the love between the couple is shipwrecked after only a year of marriage. At the moment the news has not yet been confirmed or denied, but the numerous social clues would speak very clearly. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Are Kevin Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada no longer a couple? As already anticipated, in the last few hours the news has been circulating on the web according to which the two are in crisisalthough for some the couple already would divorced after a year of marriage.

To speak clearly are the numerous clues appeared on their social pages. The most attentive could not help but notice that Kevin Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada have not appeared together for a long time. But that’s not all. Many then noticed, on the model’s Instagram profile, noticed a detail which has certainly not gone unnoticed.

On Valentina Fradegrada’s Instagram profile, in fact, all the photos have disappeared photo together with her husband. At the moment everything is silent and the news remains only a rumor that has not yet been confirmed or denied. There couplefaced with the insistence of gossip, preferred to remain silent by deciding not to comment on what is happening between them in this period.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further news regarding this much-talked about affair. We remember that Kevin Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada got married last year, causing quite a stir since the couple decided to swear eternal love even in metaverse.