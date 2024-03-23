The Mexico City Prosecutor's Office has an open case against the renowned singer Kalimba41 years old, for the crime of sexual abuse in relation to alleged attacks committed against a former worker.

The young woman would have suffered consequences due to these alleged attacks, which would be investigated by the Sexual Crimes Investigation Prosecutor's Office.

Journalist Carlos Jiménez announced the news and that the worker had suffered at least three attacks.

The case has been brought to justice, and Kalimba is expected to appear before a judge in the coming days to face the charges and present his version to the Public Ministry.

Did Kalimba abuse a former worker in CDMX? This is known

Kalimba's lawyer speaks about alleged sexual abuse

In this regard, the singer's lawyer, Eliser García, explained the situation of alleged sexual abuse by the singer in interviews with journalist María Luisa Valdés Doria and with the program De Primera Mano.

He said it is a criminal complaint filed last year and that Kalimba must attend the hearing in the following days; He added that there is no arrest warrant against the singer, known for hits like “Tocando Fondo”, “Se te olvidó” and “Duele”.

Despite the disclosure of these accusations, neither the authorities nor Kalimba himself have issued official comments on the matter.

Sexual abuse in Kalimba's career

This is not the first such incident in the singer's career. In 2010, he faced similar accusations of raping a minor, although the charges were later dismissed due to lack of evidence and after reaching an out-of-court settlement with the alleged victim.

Furthermore, in March 2023, singer Melissa Galindo publicly denounced that Kalimba had sexually harassed her on two occasions, which caused a controversy on social networks. The singer denied these accusations and announced his intention to sue Galindo for moral damages.

The hearing, which will be the next step in the legal process, will determine whether there is enough evidence to prosecute the singer. However, the lawyer highlights that the crime of which he is accused does not merit preventive detention, and emphasizes that the alleged victim has not requested financial compensation.

García assures that Kalimba is calm and confident that the authorities will resolve the case fairly.