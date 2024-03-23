The starting grid

1st Row: Bastianini (Ducati), Vinales (Aprilia), Martin (Ducati Pramac)

2nd Row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Miller (KTM), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

3rd Row: Acosta (KTM GasGas), Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Quartararo (Yamaha)

4th Row: Binder (KTM), Rins (Yamaha), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

5th Row: Espargarò (Aprilia), Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46), Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse)

6th Row: Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse), Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

7th Row: Zarco (Honda LCR), Mir (Honda), Nakagami (Honda LCR)

8th Row: Marini (Honda).

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia 31

2. Binder 29

3. Martin 28

4. Marc Marquez 18

5. Bastianini 15

6. Espargarò 15

7. Alex Marquez 13

8. By Giannantonio 9

9. Acosta 9

10. Viñales 7.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the textual chronicle of Grand Prix Sprint Portugal of the MotoGP class. It is the second weekend of the 2024 world championship.

The Sprint rules remain unchanged: the starting grid is established by Qualifying, the scoring system remains identical and therefore 12 points for first, 9 for second, 7 for third, 6 for fourth, 5 for fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth,

The Sprint will depart at 4pm and will consist of 12 laps.

