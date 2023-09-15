But Ukraine, almost a year after the date of the first attack, which it says was thwarted by Elon Musk, launched a new attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula, last Tuesday.

The attack resulted in the destruction of a submarine and a naval vessel, and is believed to be the largest Ukrainian attack on a Russian naval target since the outbreak of fighting.

Press reports stated that Kiev used British “Storm Shadow” guided missiles in the attack.

Beginning of the story

The issue resurfaced with the emergence of new information indicating a decision issued by Musk preventing the Ukrainian attack a year ago.

Sky News asked Elon Musk questions about accusations that he thwarted the attack.

Ukrainians accuse Musk of helping Russia through the size of the satellite service he owns.

Ukrainian forces planned to use Starlink satellites to carry out an attack on a Russian naval base last September, but Musk did not allow this.

Ukraine has relied heavily on the Starlink network, owned by the American billionaire, since the outbreak of war in February 2022.

Details of this blocking appeared in a new biography of Elon Musk.

The Russian ships that the Ukrainians were aiming to attack were stationed at the Sevastopol base.

Musk said: “If you agree to their request, then the company “SpexX” (responsible for “Starlink”) is deeply complicit in acts of war and escalating the conflict.”

Ukrainian accusation

A senior Ukrainian official accused him of causing the deaths of civilians by preventing communication with his satellites in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “Civilians, children are being killed. This is the price of a combination of ignorance and big ego,” in a veiled criticism of Musk.

Sky News asked Musk about the Ukrainian woman’s statements after he attended a meeting at the Federal Aviation Authority in Washington, DC.

He refused to answer when asked whether his ignorance and arrogance had cost Ukrainian lives.

He also did not respond when asked if he appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s description of him as “distinguished.”