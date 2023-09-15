The US government believes that Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is being investigated by authorities in Beijing and was removed from his duties, the British newspaper reported The Financial Times late Thursday, citing U.S. officials.

(Also read: A baby dies after hours forgotten in her father’s car: what happened?).

This information comes to light shortly after the US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, claimed on social media that Li “has not been seen or heard from in three weeks”. Li Shangfu traveled to Russia and Belarus in mid-August.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, questioned by AFP this Friday about the alleged investigation, responded that he is not “aware of the aforementioned situation.”

(Keep reading: Why does the so-called Darien Gap set off alarm bells in the United States?)

👀Where is Li Shangfu, China’s Defense Minister? He’s not been seen for 2 weeks. Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, has been particularly vocal about this mystery, likening Xi Jinping’s cabinet to Agatha Christie’s novel And Then There Were None. pic.twitter.com/qa6B8MwxIA — Claretta nijhuis (@NijhuisClaretta) September 15, 2023

The White House did not publicly address the issue. which is known two months after a restructuring of the command of the People’s Liberation Army unit in charge of strategic missiles, an area that includes nuclear projectiles.

China announced in July that it appointed new management for this divisionwithout justifying the change, but the media reported an investigation for corruption which splashed his former boss, Li Yuchao, who disappeared from public events for weeks before this restructuring.

(We recommend: Daniel Sancho asked the nephew of King Felipe VI to ‘help him’ after Arrieta’s crime).

Beijing also made Qin Gang’s departure from the post of Foreign Minister official in July., a decision that was not justified and that was communicated after the senior official was absent from public life for several weeks. He was replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi.

AFP