At this time, The Colombian National Team and the Panamanian National Team face each other to advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Copa América. In a highly anticipated encounter, where both teams are fighting to advance in the tournament, there have been several exciting moments.

At the end of the first 45 minutes of the match, The Tricolor has 3 goals that give them a ticket to the semifinals, goals scored by Jhon Córdoba in the 8th minute, James Rodríguez in the 16th minute and Lucho Díaz in the 41st minute.

Although it was a very close match, the Panama National Team fought to try to equalize the score, in the 19th minute of the first half, Roderick Miller (Panama) jumped inside the box to finish off a free kick and headed the ball without sufficient precision, hitting the right post.

This play has sparked a great deal of controversy on social media, as many claim that it was a goal by the Panamanian national team, as it is believed that part of the ball entered the goal and was subsequently saved by Camilo Vargas. It is worth mentioning that for it to be a valid goal, the ball must enter the goal in its entirety.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

