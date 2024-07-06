Shawn Levy, director of the film Deadpool and Wolverinegave an interview to SFX Magazine, and there he shared some interesting information about the film. There he said that people should keep an eye on the film and that it has things that will blow their minds.

Yes, that was something that was made clear, and it is probably what not only the many fans of Marvel Studios films were expecting, but also the protagonists of this highly anticipated film.

Levy, in his commentary on Deadpool and Wolverinehe pointed ‘There are going to be moments that the audience will love, but I will also say that there are going to be moments where they are going to lose their fucking minds’.

Then he emphasized ‘like ten billion times’. This filmmaker added ‘which is not a number, but I’m using a hyperbola’He also highlighted that this film is full of laughter in every scene and that came to light in the screening tests.

Shawn Levy, speaking about Deadpool and Wolverinehe pointed ‘There are some moments in this film where if you can hear the dialogue over the laughter, we’ve failed’.

Levy also highlighted ‘We went through this in the editing room, when I told Ryan that every time we show a certain scene you can’t hear three lines because the audience is still laughing at the previous line.’. That’s what comes out in the trailers.

The director concluded by saying ‘Every time we had this brotherly debate, Ryan usually won and said, ‘Great, you’ll have to watch the movie again!’.

Ultimately, the winners of this are both Marvel Studios and Disney. The movie Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26, 2024 and is the only release of a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for this year. For this reason and more, it has generated expectations.

