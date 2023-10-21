Saturday, October 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hurricanes | Hurricanes threaten Mexico and Guadeloupe – expect wind and floods

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Hurricanes | Hurricanes threaten Mexico and Guadeloupe – expect wind and floods

Hurricane Norma is expected to hit northwestern Mexico in the next few hours. In the Caribbean, Hurricane Tammy is approaching the French island of Guadeloupe.

Hurricane Norma is expected to hit the northwestern part of Mexico in the next few hours, causing life-threatening winds and flooding in the state of Baja California, known for its tourism, officials warn. Norma’s intensity is two on the five-point Saffir-Simpson scale.

According to the US Hurricane Center, Norma is moving at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. Although the storm has subsided a bit in recent days, its strongest wind gusts are blowing at nearly 50 meters per second.

For example, in the city of Cabo San Lucas, tourists have been advised to stay in their hotels until the authorities give permission to leave them. There are about 60,000 tourists in the area, the majority of whom are foreigners.

In the Caribbean Hurricane Tammy is approaching the French island of Guadeloupe. The authorities have urged the island’s residents to stay in their homes. On the island of 380,000 inhabitants, shops have been closed and weekend events have been cancelled.

See also  Two wanted Canada murder suspects die in mysterious plane crash

Tammy’s wind gusts are expected to exceed 35 meters per second. It is also expected to cause flooding.

#Hurricanes #Hurricanes #threaten #Mexico #Guadeloupe #expect #wind #floods

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How Hudson River Park Helped Revitalize Manhattan’s West Side

How Hudson River Park Helped Revitalize Manhattan's West Side

Recommended

No Result
View All Result