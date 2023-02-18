Christian Meier He describes himself as “very crybaby” and reveals that on more than one occasion he has shed a few tears for past relationships.

A sensitive person! Christian Meier He opened up in an interview with ‘Maju’ Mantilla for the “Arriba mi gente” program, in which he made revelations about his private life. The former Miss Peru looked for the most sensitive side of the actor and asked him what made him cry, to which he replied that he cried for everything. The host questioned whether love was among those things and the singer also confessed that he did and, what’s more, he added that, on more than one occasion, he had done it. This response generated intrigue among his followers, as we remember that some time ago he had a relationship with Alondra García Miró.

Alondra García and Christian Meier had a relationship for only a few months.

Christian Meier describes himself as a person who cries for everything

“I cry for everything (…) I am a good crybaby. Being very happy makes me cry, for example,” said Christian Meier. “So, have you cried for love?” asked ‘Maju’ Mantilla. “Yeah, sure, who doesn’t? (…) A lot, I already lost count”, said the Peruvian artist between laughs.

Did Christian Meier cry for Alondra García Miró?

After Christian Meier’s confession about his suffering for love, many of his followers have wondered if Alondra García Miró, the model with whom he had a brief romance in that list of past relationships that have made him break down in tears, is included. the year 2017.

Alondra García Miró and Christian Meier starred in one of the show’s most notorious romances. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Why did Christian Meier and Alondra García Miró break up?

The romance between Christian Meier and Alondra García Miró lasted a few months, but it was an intense relationship that monopolized the front pages of all the media. However, neither of them ever revealed the reason for their separation until Ernesto Jiménez, who was hosting a show program at the time, told of the possible cause of the breakup.

“Someone very close to both parties spoke to me. The reason was a bit obvious, it was what we anticipated. Such a difference in age means that one is at a moment in his life and the other is looking at other projects. At first it’s interesting, but then it changes.” Indian.