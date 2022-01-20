Thursday, January 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Did Fabra complain about not being summoned? Cryptic message for Rueda

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

frank fabra

Frank Fabra and Carlos Izquierdoz.

Frank Fabra and Carlos Izquierdoz.

The DT did not take it into account in his call.

Reinaldo Wheel announced this Wednesday its squad list to face Peru and Argentina in the tie against world, with various novelties and surprises.

See also  Sampdoria, Watford poll for Colley. But at the moment the offers are still low

(You may be interested in: Colombia National Team: with James, but without Quintero, for the tie)

One of the absences in the team is that of side Frank Fabra, from Boca Juniors, and who hoped to have the opportunity to be in the call.

Fabra, after the list was made public, left a critical message on his social networks, which was immediately interpreted as a complaint for not being called for these games.

Fabre’s message

In the publication, Fabra appears sitting on a ball, pretending that he is still waiting…

(Also read: Analysis: the keys to the Rueda call for the tie)

Fabra has only been in two games of the Qatar World Cup qualifier, it was in 2020, in the games against Ecuador and Venezuela, in 2020, with DT Carlos Queroz. And he was in the Copa América last year, where he played a game.

This type of claim has already been presented in the National Team, with several players who were not called up at the time, such as James Rodríguez, Johan Mojica and Cucho Hernández.

See also  Cagliari runs for cover: Lovato arrives on loan from Atalanta

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Fabra #complain #summoned #Cryptic #message #Rueda

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Russian troops will receive minelayers "Agriculture"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.