Did Fabra complain about not being summoned? Cryptic message for Rueda

Reinaldo Wheel announced this Wednesday its squad list to face Peru and Argentina in the tie against world, with various novelties and surprises.

One of the absences in the team is that of side Frank Fabra, from Boca Juniors, and who hoped to have the opportunity to be in the call.

Fabra, after the list was made public, left a critical message on his social networks, which was immediately interpreted as a complaint for not being called for these games.

Fabre’s message

In the publication, Fabra appears sitting on a ball, pretending that he is still waiting…

Fabra has only been in two games of the Qatar World Cup qualifier, it was in 2020, in the games against Ecuador and Venezuela, in 2020, with DT Carlos Queroz. And he was in the Copa América last year, where he played a game.

This type of claim has already been presented in the National Team, with several players who were not called up at the time, such as James Rodríguez, Johan Mojica and Cucho Hernández.

