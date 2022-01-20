Did Fabra complain about not being summoned? Cryptic message for Rueda

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Frank Fabra and Carlos Izquierdoz.
The DT did not take it into account in his call.
January 19, 2022, 07:35 PM
Reinaldo Wheel announced this Wednesday its squad list to face Peru and Argentina in the tie against world, with various novelties and surprises.
(You may be interested in: Colombia National Team: with James, but without Quintero, for the tie)
One of the absences in the team is that of side Frank Fabra, from Boca Juniors, and who hoped to have the opportunity to be in the call.
Fabra, after the list was made public, left a critical message on his social networks, which was immediately interpreted as a complaint for not being called for these games.
Fabre’s message
In the publication, Fabra appears sitting on a ball, pretending that he is still waiting…
(Also read: Analysis: the keys to the Rueda call for the tie)
Fabra has only been in two games of the Qatar World Cup qualifier, it was in 2020, in the games against Ecuador and Venezuela, in 2020, with DT Carlos Queroz. And he was in the Copa América last year, where he played a game.
This type of claim has already been presented in the National Team, with several players who were not called up at the time, such as James Rodríguez, Johan Mojica and Cucho Hernández.
