The Central Asian direction will be strengthened by reactive minelayers. As sources in the military department told Izvestia, the decision to start deliveries of the Agriculture remote mining systems has already been made. They are scheduled for this year. The units of the Central Military District (TsVO) will be the first to receive the novelty.

Such a system can create a minefield of any configuration in a matter of minutes at a distance of tens of kilometers from a combat vehicle. “Agriculture” is a launcher with special missiles filled with various types of mines. After receiving the command, the installation itself calculates how much ammunition needs to be released and sets the trajectory of their flight.

Farming is one of the most advanced combat systems in the army. Her trials ended in 2020. At the same time, the car was shown at the Victory Parade in Moscow. It is known that it was put into service following the results of the Kavkaz-2020 exercises. “Izvestia” wrote that “Agriculture” was involved in the drawing of the final episode of these maneuvers at the Kapustin Yar training ground in the presence of President Vladimir Putin and top military leaders.

Prior to this, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that last year, at the Zapad-2021 exercises, the joint use of Agriculture and groups of heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A Solntsepyok was worked out. The area where the enemy was expected from was remotely mined. Once in the zone of this barrier, the “enemy” was trapped. The simultaneous detonation of mines and the impact of the thermobaric rockets of the Solntsepekov created a firing field. It is impossible to survive in such a zone – all life there dies not only from high temperature, but also from a sharp drop in pressure.

The choice of the Central Military District for the supply of the first sets of “Agriculture” does not seem unexpected – it borders on the Central Asian republics. In the event of destabilization there, it may suddenly become necessary to quickly cover the border or its sections, Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, told Izvestia.

