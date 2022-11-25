“Elite 6” reached Netflix on November 18 and it didn’t take long for it to become one of the most viewed series on the streaming platform. The new chapters revealed what really happened to Samuel, as well as the consequences that Las Encinas will face.

Despite that, the production did not meet the high expectations that the service and fans had for its performance. Here we share the numbers that the sixth season registered compared to its previous installments.

“Elite” numbers decay each season. Photo: Netflix

As you remember, the showrunners told Fotogramas that they plan to carry out up to a minimum of 10 seasons. However, the brand is already showing signs of weakening and more than one fan believes that it is due to the lack of original protagonists.

Another criticism highlights that “Elite” is already exhausting its formula. “Bet on ‘anything goes’ while she suffers the wear and tear of her proposal, plots and characters”, was the appreciation of El País.

“Elite 6” easily outperformed “1899”. Photo: composition LR / Netflix

“Elite 6” showed us how Las Encinas should get a face lift covering up past disasters like Samuel’s death. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just some of the issues that will run through the corridors of the prestigious institution this season.

Its sixth installment has a total of 8 episodes and is available exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform.