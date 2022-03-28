Gamers continue to discover fascinating details in Elden Ringthe latest critically acclaimed title of FromSoftware. Beyond the discoveries that we can find within the game itself, a user has discovered a series of very interesting images about the enemies while digging into the title files and the beasts that we can find in the Interregnum.

These images would indicate among other things that at the beginning Elden Ring probably had a kind of bestiary inside it which was then discarded in the final product.

“Scrolling through the game files I found some icons that led me to believe that a bestiary was planned at some point. There are 128 icons showing different NPCs. Each NPC shown has two icons, one gray and one solid, so it could be a reference to ‘found’ or ‘not found’“Twitter user JesterPatches comments.”There are 64 unique icons. From normal soldiers, nobles, animals, even some that I can’t even recognize, but I don’t see any major bosses here. My favorites so far are Caelid Dog, Caelid Crow and Pigeon“, he concludes in his publication along with newly discovered images.

So there are 64 unique icons. Ranging from regular soldiers, nobels, to animals, demi-humans, even Godskins and a few I don’t even recognize, but I don’t see any major bosses in here. My favorites so far what I would assume are “Caelid Dog”, “Caelid Crow” and the “Pigeon”. pic.twitter.com/1kPKKCxMaN – JesterPatches (@JesterPatches) March 27, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Of course, implementing a bestiary would have been an interesting addition to have a clearer record of the characters and enemies we encounter on our adventure, but FromSoftware’s final choices led to more.

Elden Ring is available on PC and console: if you find yourself in difficulty you can always consult our complete guide.

Source: VGC