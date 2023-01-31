“The goal for the 2023 season is to get more consistent results [rispetto all’anno scorso] and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg I really think we have a pair of experienced drivers more than capable of bringing home important points on Sunday“. Music and words signed by Gene Haas, who as a good American businessman does not like to revolve around topics too much. With this declaration of intent from the founder of the Haas team, the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship opens.

In fact, the Kannapolis team was the first to present the new livery who will accompany the team in the championship which will start in Bahrain on March 5th. Obviously, as had already been announced in recent days, there was no trace of the ‘real’ VF-23 in the images released by the team. The only novelty is the coloring, which compared to 2022 turns more towards black. The new title sponsor is clearly visible, MoneyGramwhich gave new economic life to the US team.

Continuing with his customary declarations, Gene Haas did not fail to thank his new commercial partner, reiterating the need to give greater continuity to individual exploits centered during the season run: “I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as a title partner – concluded the president of the team – It’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled as the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. We are heading into the new season on the strength of last year’s excellent team performance and the return to the points“.