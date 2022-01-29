In several interviews the Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer, nationalized Mexican, accepted his infidelity to Amanda Miguel, with whom he had a marriage for 46 years. “At some point I was a little let’s say, indolent of the severity and responsibility that the couple means”, adding that he was not unfaithful with the soul and the heart, “but with the body once”.

At the time, they emerged rumors that Diego Verdaguer was unfaithful to Amanda Miguel, with the Mexican actress Salma Hayek. In an interview for the program “Venga la alegría” on TV Azteca, the interpreter of songs such as “La ladrona” or “Volveré”, recounted how he met the businessman and film producer, originally from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernandez, real name of the singer, met Salma Hayek in a hotel elevator in Puerto Rico: “The door opened and I almost fainted.” Time later he saw her again at a Telethon in Los Angeles, California, United States.

From there a very beautiful friendship began, we talked a lot and I wrote some songs for her, she had a beautiful voice.

Diego Verdaguer assured that his relationship with the wife of the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, “was a loving friendship, a platonic love let’s say, an inspiration in life, that’s all.”

Although there was speculation about a romance, he insisted in that interview that they were just good friends, “it’s really nothing more than what I just said, nothing more, period.”

However, being married to the also Argentine singer amanda michael, began to have feelings for Salma Hayek, other than a simple friendship.

She is a divine woman, I could perhaps have built a dream with her if she had opened the door of her heart for me, but I was not willing either.

One day, he looked in the mirror and said to himself: “‘let’s see, kid’, as Joaquín Sabina said, ‘let’s see kid, you’re falling in love’, I said ‘ok, it’s fine and I calmed down'”.

In another interview with the entertainment journalist and television host Gustavo Adolfo Infante, he revealed that he had kissed Salma Hayek during a date: “We had dinner in the car, there was a kiss, but nothing serious.”

Diego Verdaguer died on January 27, 2022 at the age of 70, apparently, due to health problems derived from his contagion of Covid-19. Through social networks, his wife Amanda Miguel fired him with these words: “I will always love you.”