Schools The gender-neutral Smile statue comes alongside the old girl and boy statues

A new kind of statue alongside the statues of girls and boys had long been desired in schools. Feedback has come especially from high school students.

From the school world the familiar Smiley Girl and Smiley Boy statues are accompanied by a gender-neutral Smiley statue.

“A new kind of statue has been wanted for a long time,” says the executive director of the development center Opinkirjo Minna Riikka Järvinen.

According to Järvinen, there has long been uncertainty in schools about how separate statues of girls and boys should be treated.

UNCERTAINTY has grown, according to Järvinen, after the National Board of Education published its new guidelines on gender – sensitive teaching in 2015.

“Since then, there has been a growing concern in schools about how to compete for good camaraderie when there are only girl and boy sculptures available,” says Järvinen.

He says there would be no problem if it hadn’t been decided in the 1950s to make a girl sculpture alongside a boy sculpture. The Smiley Boy sculpture was created in 1953 and the Smiley Girl the following year.

Hopes to get a new gender-neutral statue also came from children and parents.

“Feedback has come especially from young people in upper secondary school,” says Järvinen.

The new gender-neutral statue has been designed by a visual artist from Porvoo Jarmo Vellonen.

The face of the new Smile statue can be interpreted as gender neutral.

Vellonen says in a press release that he has experienced the new sculpture as one of the most difficult challenges he has experienced in his career as a sculptor.

“When I was given the task of designing a new sculpture for the Smile family, I accepted the task with interest and enthusiasm. I had one of the most difficult challenges I had in my career as a sculptor. When the external spectrum of the human form is wide, what would be the new sibling in the series, the identity of the person in the form of a sculpture? ” Vellonen ponders.

“I made the sculpture without the actual pedestal so that the sculpture and the character’s personality and essence change when viewed from different directions. In the same figure, the image and spectrum of the whole person are combined, ”Vellonen describes the process of creating the statue.

Thought is that the new Smile statue does not replace the old Smile Girl and Smile Boy statues but comes alongside them.

“The key idea is that in the selection process, we talk about the virtues that will be voted on, and then the children get to choose the statue themselves,” Järvinen describes.

According to Järvinen, 500 new Smile statues will be ready for this spring’s orders.

“The statues are handmade, and their drying and finishing work takes time,” said Järvinen.

Schools they order about 6,500 statues of the Smile Girl and Smile Boy statues every year.

“It’s a significant activity and the order volume has stabilized. Of course, not all schools organize it, ”says Järvinen.

The smile sculpture was created in the 1950s, when the Student Fund Association Support Association and its representative worked to support the schooling of children from low-income families. Pentti K. Vilppula got the idea to use a smiling child’s face as a fundraising tool.

Sculptor Heikki Nieminen created the Smiley Boy sculpture. They began to be distributed to the editor-in-chief of Teachers ’Magazine Antti Henttosen as an award for the Good Companionship Shield conceived by. In the competition, the class competed for who is the friendliest, fairest and most smiling.

Today The aim of the Smile Action is to strengthen the social skills of children and young people, to create a good atmosphere and to prevent bullying.

Pupils vote for the classmate who has acted best in accordance with Smile’s values ​​and virtues as the recipient of the Smile.

According to the textbook, good things are, for example, that it works reliably and fairly and cooperates constructively with everyone.