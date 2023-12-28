The last episode of the tenth season of 'At the bottom there is room' continues to give something to talk about. Since Friday, December 22, the thousands of followers of the famous América TV series have been asking themselves many questions. One of the main unknowns is the following: where is Claudio Matarrazo? This loyal butler of Francesca Maldini abruptly disappeared from the scene when he was on his way to place the 'Noni' suitcases in the van, who was ready to leave on a trip.

Was he murdered by the villain Claudia Llanos, who had escaped from the psychiatric hospital? If you want to know the fate of this character played by actor Luis Salas, we invite you to read this note in which we will detail everything that is known to date about his possible whereabouts.

What happened to Claudio in the final episode of 'At the bottom there is room'?

In the exciting denouement of 'AFHS', we witness the escape of Claudia Llanos, also known as 'Shark Look', from the psychiatric hospital. This happened just the day Francesca Maldini was preparing to head to the airport for a trip abroad. It is crucial to remember the intense rivalry between the two, dragged over years and marked by mutual murder attempts that have only resulted in the loss of her loved ones.

“Ms. Francesca, I have reviewed the application and we will be at the airport in 45 minutes,” was the last thing we heard Claudio say, before leaving the mansion to go to the businesswoman's truck. The 'Madame' was ready to leave when she remembered having forgotten her wallet and decided to return to her room to look for it. After a few minutes, the Maldini matriarch came out again and got into the vehicle. “Come on, Claudio,” 'Fran' expressed before being surprised by the terrifying voice of Claudia Llanos from the driver's seat. “Not Claudio, Claudia,” he pronounced. That left 'Noni' in a state of shock when she understood that her life was in danger.

Did Claudia Llanos kill Claudio Matarrazo in 'AFHS'?

In the latest episode of 'AFHS', no clue is given about Claudio's final whereabouts. Many fans of the series claim that 'Shark Look' could have killed the butler; since this villain has several victims in her history. Despite this, it is unlikely that they ended Claudio's life. His character has generated great affection among fans of the American series and seeing him suddenly disappear does not seem to be in the writers' plans.

Exact moment when Francesca Maldini finds out about the presence of Claudia Llanos in her truck. Photo: América TV

Therefore, it is assumed that he would have received a blow from the villain to render him unconscious and, thus, not represent an obstacle in Francesca's kidnapping. But they are just theories. We will know the truth in season eleven of 'At the bottom there is room', scheduled to premiere next year, on a date yet to be confirmed.