This year today we made a diptych about Philips apnea devices. For years, this device earned the company a lot of money, while it was already known internally that something was seriously wrong with this DreamStation. Jet Schouten conducted a year's worth of research together with Merijn Rengers, and in this repeat explains how Philips knowingly kept the device on the market.

Philips has concealed thousands of complaints about apnea devices since 2010

