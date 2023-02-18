Saturday, February 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Dibu’ Martínez and another big mistake: is it the goalkeeper’s own goal?

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in Sports
0
‘Dibu’ Martínez and another big mistake: is it the goalkeeper’s own goal?


close

Dibu Martinez

Dibu Martinez

Photo:

Georgi Licovski. efe

Dibu Martinez

The event happened in the match between Aston Villa and Arsenal. Know the video of the action.

Arsenal is still in the fight for the title of the Premier league, after defeating this Saturday 2-4 the astonville, almost at the end of the game.

The truth is that the team was not there, he had many problems and even Aston Villa put him against the wallsince he was almost always at a disadvantage.

See also  Parma relaunched and moved to Brescia with goals from Man and Bonny. Clotet takes the risk

(Mourning: a footballer who disappeared 11 days ago was found dead, who was he?)
(Héctor Cárdenas changes speech about Tomás Ángel in sub-20: bad coexistence?)

The local had in the goals of Olliewatkins and Coutinho the advantage, but Arsenal woke up, equalized and in the end went ahead to get the three key points in the fight for the title.

Bukayo Saka, Zinzhenko, the great mistake of the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez and Martinelli led Arsenal to victory.

Own goal?

In the third minute of replacement and when it was 2-2, the goalkeeper Martínez dives to prevent the ball from entering his goal, but it didn’t.

The ball hit the crossbar and returned to the field, but hit the humanity of ‘Dibu’, making it 2-3 in favor of the visitor. clearly it is Goalkeeper’s own goal, as the ball was going back to the pitch and with his body he put it into his own bow.
(Daniel Cataño and Tolima receive punishments: these are the sanctions) (Drama: athlete collapses before the finish line and about to win gold, video)

See also  James Rodríguez and other single footballers on Valentine's Day 2023

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dibu #Martínez #big #mistake #goalkeepers #goal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
More security in urban transport in Culiacán

More security in urban transport in Culiacán

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result