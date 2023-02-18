‘Dibu’ Martínez and another big mistake: is it the goalkeeper’s own goal?

Arsenal is still in the fight for the title of the Premier league, after defeating this Saturday 2-4 the astonville, almost at the end of the game.

The truth is that the team was not there, he had many problems and even Aston Villa put him against the wallsince he was almost always at a disadvantage.

The local had in the goals of Olliewatkins and Coutinho the advantage, but Arsenal woke up, equalized and in the end went ahead to get the three key points in the fight for the title.



Bukayo Saka, Zinzhenko, the great mistake of the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez and Martinelli led Arsenal to victory.

Own goal?

In the third minute of replacement and when it was 2-2, the goalkeeper Martínez dives to prevent the ball from entering his goal, but it didn’t.

The ball hit the crossbar and returned to the field, but hit the humanity of ‘Dibu’, making it 2-3 in favor of the visitor. clearly it is Goalkeeper’s own goal, as the ball was going back to the pitch and with his body he put it into his own bow.

