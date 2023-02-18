A safe transport service and with better quality is one of the most heartfelt demands on the part of inhabitants of the state capital. The number of complaints generated by the lack of bullfights, the deterioration of the units and insecurity is nourished.

The failures are visible at truck stops, where dozens of users can be found waiting for the route that will take them home after work days.

Some wait more than an hour for the truck, sometimes in dark areas where they are at risk of mugging and most of the time in the cold of the season. You can also see the failures to address the units. they are not rare the trucks that operate dirtywith broken window panes and deteriorated seats.

However, the biggest problem is the insecurity suffered by the units in the peripheral areas of the city.

The different organizations have made a commitment to improve the service. As announced at a recent meeting, promise trucks with GPS for tracking along the main routes, panic button so that users can request help.

The promise of substantial improvements is good; however, the leaders of the trucking alliances would do well to put this commitment on paper, in a well-structured plan that allows not only inspection, but also timely follow-up to establish whether the commitments, accepted as necessary, are fully complied with. The rest is mere talk of good intentions that could well be forgotten tomorrow.

