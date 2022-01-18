Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality reported that the inspection teams seized 61 shops that did not adhere to the terms and controls during the past year, and the violations consisted of selling counterfeit products, making sales and offers without permission, in addition to manipulating prices, refraining from issuing purchase invoices to consumers, and selling publications in violation of public order. .

Director of Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Hassan Salem Al-Yamahi, said that the Consumer Protection Department carried out 80 inspection tours of facilities during the past year, including 27 campaigns on shops, to ensure the validity of promotions and sales, which resulted in 46 warnings and 14 violations.

He pointed out that the Consumer Protection Department succeeded in seizing and confiscating 46 counterfeit vehicle spare parts during inspection tours of facilities selling vehicle spare parts, adding that the municipality received 261 complaints, and the concerned departments handled 234 complaints, including delays in completing the required work and service, or failure to complete the work. Work as required, and the high prices of goods and products, asking consumers to submit complaints and observations to deter anyone who tries to exploit them with fake downloads or commercial fraud.

He stressed the owners of commercial activities to engage in activities, according to what is authorized by the municipality, and to abide by the declared prices of goods, and not to raise prices during times of events and holidays, and to adhere to real promotions, and not to conduct fake offers to attract the public.

Al-Yamahi stressed that these campaigns are in place and continue on a regular basis, in order to confront all forms of abuse and illegal activities, and to combat all types of commercial fraud in the markets.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

