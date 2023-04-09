He was among the players who generated the most regrets among the Rossoneri after the match against Empoli. Brahim Diaz is going through a golden moment and the Milan fans, after seeing him at work magnificently at the San Paolo, are rubbing their hands in anticipation of the first round of the Champions League with Napoli. And he? Well, he enjoys the moment: “When I was little it was incredible to watch a Champions League match – he told Starcasino -. Now I can play it. And doing it in a historic club like Milan is very nice. If I’m a Champions player? Yes, I play for Milan. We are all Champions players and that is why we are among the top eight in Europe. We deserved to be here: last year we won the Scudetto and this year we are among the strongest in Europe”.