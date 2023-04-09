The AC Milan attacking midfielder launches the Champions League match against Campania: “We deserved to be here, we are among the strongest in Europe”
He was among the players who generated the most regrets among the Rossoneri after the match against Empoli. Brahim Diaz is going through a golden moment and the Milan fans, after seeing him at work magnificently at the San Paolo, are rubbing their hands in anticipation of the first round of the Champions League with Napoli. And he? Well, he enjoys the moment: “When I was little it was incredible to watch a Champions League match – he told Starcasino -. Now I can play it. And doing it in a historic club like Milan is very nice. If I’m a Champions player? Yes, I play for Milan. We are all Champions players and that is why we are among the top eight in Europe. We deserved to be here: last year we won the Scudetto and this year we are among the strongest in Europe”.
Growth
—
Then, on the importance of Milan: “It has improved my characteristics. I’ve grown so much here and I still have to grow. If I have to choose one of my goals, I’ll say the one against Juventus, very nice. But whoever scores, scores. I just want to help the team win. Naples? Technically they are strong, but so are we. The fact that we know each other is important, it’s a balanced game. A quality to put them in trouble? There are many. One is to have control of the ball during the match because they are not used to being without it.”
April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 21:32)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Diaz #antiNaples #recipe #Keeping #ball #theyre #without..
Leave a Reply